Microsoft Sales Salaries in Munich Metro Region

Sales compensation in Munich Metro Region at Microsoft ranges from €131K per year for 60 to €250K per year for 64. The median yearly compensation in Munich Metro Region package totals €135K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Microsoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
59
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
60
€116K
€80.6K
€7.6K
€28.2K
61
€124K
€82K
€19.9K
€22.3K
62
€173K
€108K
€23.4K
€41.4K
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Microsoft in Munich Metro Region sits at a yearly total compensation of €249,871. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Microsoft for the Sales role in Munich Metro Region is €144,632.

Other Resources