Micro Focus
Micro Focus Salaries

Micro Focus's salary ranges from $13,046 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $229,140 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Micro Focus. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Entry $13K
Intermediate $14.9K
Specialist $28.1K
Business Analyst
$126K
Data Scientist
$90.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Financial Analyst
$151K
Information Technologist (IT)
$193K
Product Designer
$167K
Product Manager
$229K
Revenue Operations
$49.1K
Sales
$42.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$123K
Solution Architect
$159K
Technical Program Manager
$160K
The highest paying role reported at Micro Focus is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $229,140. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Micro Focus is $124,063.

