Company Directory
MI-GSO
Work Here? Claim Your Company

MI-GSO Salaries

MI-GSO's salary ranges from $35,491 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Portugal at the low-end to $145,725 for a Business Operations Manager in France at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MI-GSO. Last updated: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Business Operations Manager
$146K
Data Analyst
$70.4K
Management Consultant
$44.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
Project Manager
$60.3K
Software Engineer
$35.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MI-GSO is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $145,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MI-GSO is $60,328.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for MI-GSO

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Microsoft
  • Dropbox
  • PayPal
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mi-gso/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.