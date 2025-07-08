Mettler-Toledo Salaries

Company Directory
Mettler-Toledo's salary ranges from $82,097 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Poland at the low-end to $163,286 for a Software Engineering Manager in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mettler-Toledo. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Project Manager
$147K
Software Engineer
$152K
Software Engineering Manager
$163K

Solution Architect
$82.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mettler-Toledo is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $163,286. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mettler-Toledo is $149,545.

Other Resources