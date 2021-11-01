Company Directory
Metrolinx
Metrolinx Salaries

Metrolinx's salary ranges from $54,608 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $113,821 for a Civil Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Metrolinx. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $76.5K
Business Analyst
$70.8K
Civil Engineer
$114K

Data Analyst
$63.8K
Data Scientist
$73.9K
Financial Analyst
$54.6K
Hardware Engineer
$101K
Management Consultant
$79.4K
Technical Writer
$79.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Metrolinx is Civil Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $113,821. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Metrolinx is $76,455.

Other Resources