Company Directory
Meridian Credit Union
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Meridian Credit Union Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Meridian Credit Union totals CA$84.1K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Meridian Credit Union's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025

Median Package
company icon
Meridian Credit Union
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$84.1K
Level
-
Base salary
CA$74K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$10.1K
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Meridian Credit Union?
Block logo
+CA$80.5K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.8K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.6K
Verily logo
+CA$30.5K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Meridian Credit Union in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$102,508. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Meridian Credit Union for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$81,615.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Meridian Credit Union

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • LinkedIn
  • Stripe
  • See all companies →

Other Resources