Software Engineer compensation in United States at Mercury ranges from $132K per year for IC1 to $293K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $214K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mercury's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$132K
$132K
$0
$0
IC2
$165K
$155K
$9.6K
$0
IC3
$257K
$205K
$45.7K
$5.7K
IC4
$293K
$235K
$57.9K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
16.67%
YR 1
16.67%
YR 2
16.67%
YR 3
16.67%
YR 4
16.67%
YR 5
16.67%
YR 6
At Mercury, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:
16.67% vests in the 1st-YR (16.67% annually)
16.67% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.67% annually)
16.67% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.67% annually)
16.67% vests in the 4th-YR (16.67% annually)
16.67% vests in the 5th-YR (16.67% annually)
16.67% vests in the 6th-YR (16.67% annually)
7 years post-termination exercise window.