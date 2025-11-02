Company Directory
Mercury
Mercury Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in United States at Mercury ranges from $113K to $155K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mercury's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$123K - $146K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$113K$123K$146K$155K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

16.67%

YR 1

16.67%

YR 2

16.67%

YR 3

16.67%

YR 4

16.67%

YR 5

16.67%

YR 6

Stock Type
RSU

At Mercury, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:

  • 16.67% vests in the 1st-YR (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 4th-YR (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 5th-YR (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 6th-YR (16.67% annually)

7 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Mercury in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $155,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercury for the Recruiter role in United States is $113,400.

