Product Designer compensation in United States at Mercury totals $280K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $190K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mercury's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$280K
$195K
$84.8K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
16.67%
YR 1
16.67%
YR 2
16.67%
YR 3
16.67%
YR 4
16.67%
YR 5
16.67%
YR 6
At Mercury, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:
16.67% vests in the 1st-YR (16.67% annually)
16.67% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.67% annually)
16.67% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.67% annually)
16.67% vests in the 4th-YR (16.67% annually)
16.67% vests in the 5th-YR (16.67% annually)
16.67% vests in the 6th-YR (16.67% annually)
7 years post-termination exercise window.
