Business Development compensation in United States at Mercury totals $150K per year for IC2. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mercury's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$169K - $193K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$149K$169K$193K$212K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$150K
$120K
$30K
$0
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vesting Schedule

16.67%

YR 1

16.67%

YR 2

16.67%

YR 3

16.67%

YR 4

16.67%

YR 5

16.67%

YR 6

Stock Type
RSU

At Mercury, RSUs are subject to a 6-year vesting schedule:

  • 16.67% vests in the 1st-YR (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 4th-YR (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 5th-YR (16.67% annually)

  • 16.67% vests in the 6th-YR (16.67% annually)

7 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Mercury in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $212,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercury for the Business Development role in United States is $149,400.

