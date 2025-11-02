UX Researcher compensation in United States at Mercari totals $173K per year for MG3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mercari's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MG3
$173K
$161K
$12.5K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Mercari, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.32% quarterly)