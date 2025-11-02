Technical Program Manager compensation in United States at Mercari totals $113K per year for MG4. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mercari's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MG4
$113K
$89.7K
$0
$23.4K
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Mercari, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.32% quarterly)