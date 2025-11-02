Software Engineering Manager compensation in Japan at Mercari totals ¥32.71M per year for MG6. The median yearly compensation in Japan package totals ¥16.36M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mercari's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MG 5
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
MG6
¥32.71M
¥22.86M
¥2.18M
¥7.66M
MG7
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
MG8
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Mercari, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.32% quarterly)