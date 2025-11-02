Software Engineer compensation in Japan at Mercari ranges from ¥7.47M per year for MG1 to ¥14.2M per year for MG4. The median yearly compensation in Japan package totals ¥12.22M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mercari's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MG1
¥7.47M
¥6.66M
¥133K
¥684K
MG2
¥8.96M
¥7.94M
¥0
¥1.02M
MG3
¥12.28M
¥11.35M
¥0
¥932K
MG4
¥14.2M
¥11.66M
¥99.3K
¥2.45M
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Mercari, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.32% quarterly)