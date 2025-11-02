Mercari Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Japan at Mercari ranges from ¥7.47M per year for MG1 to ¥14.2M per year for MG4. The median yearly compensation in Japan package totals ¥12.22M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mercari's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

+ ¥8.67M + ¥13.3M + ¥2.99M + ¥5.23M + ¥3.29M Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( JPY ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Mercari, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 8.32 % quarterly )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 8.32 % quarterly )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 8.32 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Mercari ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title