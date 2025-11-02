Company Directory
Mercari
    Levels FYI
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

Mercari Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Japan at Mercari ranges from ¥7.47M per year for MG1 to ¥14.2M per year for MG4. The median yearly compensation in Japan package totals ¥12.22M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mercari's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MG1
(Entry Level)
¥7.47M
¥6.66M
¥133K
¥684K
MG2
¥8.96M
¥7.94M
¥0
¥1.02M
MG3
¥12.28M
¥11.35M
¥0
¥932K
MG4
¥14.2M
¥11.66M
¥99.3K
¥2.45M
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Mercari, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.32% quarterly)



Included Titles

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Mercari in Japan sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥16,765,390. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercari for the Software Engineer role in Japan is ¥9,775,247.

