Company Directory
Mercari
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Mercari Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Japan at Mercari totals ¥16.22M per year for MG4. The median yearly compensation in Japan package totals ¥16.44M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mercari's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MG1
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
MG2
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
MG3
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
MG4
¥16.22M
¥12.86M
¥747K
¥2.61M
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels
Block logo
+¥8.67M
Robinhood logo
+¥13.3M
Stripe logo
+¥2.99M
Datadog logo
+¥5.23M
Verily logo
+¥3.29M
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Mercari, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.32% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Mercari in Japan sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥20,975,921. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercari for the Product Manager role in Japan is ¥15,683,916.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mercari

Related Companies

  • Carvana
  • CoStar Group
  • McDonald's
  • Rocket Mortgage
  • Citi
  • See all companies →

Other Resources