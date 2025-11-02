Company Directory
Mercari
Mercari Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in India at Mercari ranges from ₹4.18M to ₹5.83M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mercari's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹4.48M - ₹5.28M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹4.18M₹4.48M₹5.28M₹5.83M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Mercari, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.32% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Mercari in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,825,583. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercari for the Human Resources role in India is ₹4,182,470.

