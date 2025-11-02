Company Directory
Mercari
Mercari Data Analyst Salaries

Data Analyst compensation in Japan at Mercari totals ¥8.74M per year for MG3. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mercari's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

¥8.98M - ¥10.51M
Japan
Common Range
Possible Range
¥7.83M¥8.98M¥10.51M¥11.18M
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MG1
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
MG2
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
MG3
¥8.74M
¥6.91M
¥0
¥1.83M
MG4
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Mercari, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.32% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Mercari in Japan sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥11,178,107. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercari for the Data Analyst role in Japan is ¥7,834,229.

