At Mercari, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.32% quarterly)
FAQ
What is the highest Data Analyst salary at Mercari in Japan?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Mercari in Japan sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥11,178,107. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do Mercari Data Analyst employees get paid in Japan?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercari for the Data Analyst role in Japan is ¥7,834,229.