Mendix Salaries

Mendix's salary ranges from $56,385 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Netherlands at the low-end to $195,975 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mendix. Last updated: 8/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $93.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $93.9K
Product Designer
Median $72K

Business Analyst
$95.2K
Data Analyst
$56.4K
Marketing
$196K
Software Engineering Manager
$93.6K
Solution Architect
$96.7K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Mendix is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mendix is $93,733.

