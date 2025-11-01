Company Directory
Melio Payments
Melio Payments Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Israel package at Melio Payments totals ₪504K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Melio Payments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Melio Payments
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per annum
₪504K
Level
Tech Lead
Base salary
₪504K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
9 Years
What are the career levels at Melio Payments?
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Melio Payments, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Melio Payments in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪605,771. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Melio Payments for the Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪502,444.

