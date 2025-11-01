Company Directory
Melio Payments
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Melio Payments Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Israel at Melio Payments ranges from ₪715K to ₪975K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Melio Payments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

₪765K - ₪925K
Israel
Common Range
Possible Range
₪715K₪765K₪925K₪975K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Product Manager submissions at Melio Payments to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Block logo
+₪199K
Robinhood logo
+₪306K
Stripe logo
+₪68.7K
Datadog logo
+₪120K
Verily logo
+₪75.6K
Don't get lowballed

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Melio Payments, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Melio Payments in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪975,453. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Melio Payments for the Product Manager role in Israel is ₪714,771.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Melio Payments

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Google
  • Dropbox
  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • See all companies →

Other Resources