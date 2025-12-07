Company Directory
Meituan
Meituan Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in China at Meituan ranges from CN¥301K to CN¥421K per year. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$45.8K - $55.5K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
$42.3K$45.8K$55.5K$59.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Meituan?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Meituan in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥421,269. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Meituan for the Data Analyst role in China is CN¥301,426.

