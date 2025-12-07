Company Directory
Meituan
Meituan Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in China package at Meituan totals CN¥394K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Meituan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
Meituan
Business Analyst
Beijing, BJ, China
Total per annum
$55.2K
Level
L6
Base salary
$41.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$13.8K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
2 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Meituan in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥1,025,138. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Meituan for the Business Analyst role in China is CN¥342,072.

