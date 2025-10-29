Company Directory
Medallia
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Medallia Customer Service Salaries

The median Customer Service compensation in United States package at Medallia totals $270K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Medallia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025

Median Package
company icon
Medallia
Senior Director
San Francisco, CA
Total per annum
$270K
Level
Senior Director
Base salary
$225K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$45K
Years at company
10 Years
Years' experience
12 Years
What are the career levels at Medallia?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Medallia in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $277,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Medallia for the Customer Service role in United States is $270,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Medallia

Related Companies

  • FICO
  • Qualtrics
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • CDW
  • Mastek
  • See all companies →

Other Resources