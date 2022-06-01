Company Directory
Medable
Medable Salaries

Medable's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Denmark at the low-end to $333,660 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Medable. Last updated: 9/15/2025

$160K

Technical Program Manager
Median $120K
Financial Analyst
$125K
Product Designer
$294K

Product Manager
$80.4K
Software Engineer
$128K
Software Engineering Manager
$334K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Medable is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $333,660. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Medable is $126,898.

