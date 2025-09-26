Company Directory
McLaren Group
McLaren Group Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United Kingdom package at McLaren Group totals £72.2K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for McLaren Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/26/2025

£72.2K
2
£67.4K
£0
£4.8K
3 Years
5 Years
The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at McLaren Group in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £75,906. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McLaren Group for the Data Scientist role in United Kingdom is £72,194.

