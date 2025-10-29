Software Engineer compensation in United States at McKinsey ranges from $131K per year for Junior Engineer to $293K per year for Principal Architect I. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $185K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Engineer
$131K
$110K
$0
$21.3K
Software Engineer I
$134K
$125K
$1.1K
$7.8K
Software Engineer II
$173K
$153K
$714
$19.3K
Senior Software Engineer I
$204K
$187K
$0
$16.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
