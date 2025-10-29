Company Directory
McKinsey
McKinsey Engagement Manager Salaries

The median Engagement Manager compensation in United States package at McKinsey totals $300K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025

Median Package
McKinsey
Engagement Manager
Chicago, IL
Total per annum
$300K
Level
-
Base salary
$300K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
7 Years
Years' experience
15 Years
What are the career levels at McKinsey?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Engagement Manager at McKinsey in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $375,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McKinsey for the Engagement Manager role in United States is $270,000.

