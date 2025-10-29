Data Scientist compensation in United States at McKinsey ranges from $152K per year for Data Scientist to $248K per year for Principal. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $170K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist
$152K
$146K
$0
$6.5K
Senior Data Scientist
$208K
$191K
$0
$17.3K
Associate
$194K
$167K
$8K
$19.1K
Senior Associate
$200K
$184K
$0
$16K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
