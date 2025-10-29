Business Analyst compensation in United States at McKinsey ranges from $124K per year for Business Analyst to $250K per year for Engagement Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $134K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst
$124K
$116K
$0
$8.4K
Senior Business Analyst
$176K
$153K
$0
$23.2K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***