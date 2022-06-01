Company Directory
MCI
MCI Salaries

MCI's salary ranges from $21,882 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations in Canada at the low-end to $116,288 for a Software Engineer in Iran at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MCI. Last updated: 10/22/2025

Customer Service Operations
$21.9K
Management Consultant
$44.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$51.1K

Software Engineer
$116K
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


The highest paying role reported at MCI is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $116,288. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MCI is $47,731.

