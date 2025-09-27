Company Directory
McGraw Hill
The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at McGraw Hill totals $213K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for McGraw Hill's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/27/2025

Median Package
company icon
McGraw Hill
Software Engineering Manager
Washington, DC
Total per annum
$213K
Level
-
Base salary
$196K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$17K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
13 Years
What are the career levels at McGraw Hill?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור Software Engineering Manager ב-McGraw Hill in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $226,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-McGraw Hill עבור תפקיד Software Engineering Manager in United States הוא $207,000.

