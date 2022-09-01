Company Directory
McGraw Hill
Work Here? Claim Your Company

McGraw Hill Salaries

McGraw Hill's salary ranges from $10,816 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $213,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of McGraw Hill. Last updated: 9/15/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $138K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $100K
Product Manager
Median $120K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
UX Researcher
Median $100K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $213K
Data Scientist
$184K
Marketing
$180K
Sales
$10.8K
Technical Program Manager
$185K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at McGraw Hill is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $213,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McGraw Hill is $137,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for McGraw Hill

Related Companies

  • Uber
  • SoFi
  • Airbnb
  • Coinbase
  • Roblox
  • See all companies →

Other Resources