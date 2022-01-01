Company Directory
Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Companies Salaries

Marsh & McLennan Companies's salary ranges from $20,586 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Peru at the low-end to $276,375 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Marsh & McLennan Companies. Last updated: 10/20/2025

Data Scientist
Median $245K
Software Engineer
Median $89K
Accountant
$20.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Actuary
$117K
Business Analyst
Median $65K
Data Analyst
$60.6K
Financial Analyst
$80.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$29.6K
Management Consultant
$30.7K
Marketing
$276K
Marketing Operations
$95.8K
Partner Manager
$221K
Product Manager
$102K
Project Manager
$81.2K
Sales
$26.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$91.6K
Technical Program Manager
$203K
The highest paying role reported at Marsh & McLennan Companies is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $276,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Marsh & McLennan Companies is $89,000.

