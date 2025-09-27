Company Directory
ManTech
ManTech Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in United States package at ManTech totals $143K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ManTech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/27/2025

Median Package
company icon
ManTech
Pega Developer
Ashburn, VA
Total per annum
$143K
Level
Senior Application Developer
Base salary
$143K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at ManTech?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at ManTech in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $210,080. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ManTech for the Solution Architect role in United States is $142,800.

Other Resources