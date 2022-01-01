Company Directory
ManTech
ManTech Salaries

ManTech's salary ranges from $61,690 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $216,240 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ManTech. Last updated: 9/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $120K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $125K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $130K

Solution Architect
Median $143K
Data Scientist
Median $148K
Technical Program Manager
Median $144K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Product Designer
$79.6K
Program Manager
$216K
Project Manager
$196K
Recruiter
$61.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$145K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ManTech is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $216,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ManTech is $143,400.

