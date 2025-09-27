Company Directory
Mailchimp
Mailchimp Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Canada at Mailchimp ranges from CA$171K to CA$249K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mailchimp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/27/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$197K - CA$224K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$171KCA$197KCA$224KCA$249K
Common Range
Possible Range

CA$226K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Mailchimp, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة Solution Architect في Mailchimp in Canada تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره CA$249,443. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Mailchimp لوظيفة Solution Architect in Canada هو CA$171,228.

