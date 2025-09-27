Company Directory
The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at Mailchimp totals $253K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mailchimp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/27/2025

Median Package
company icon
Mailchimp
Software Engineering Manager
Atlanta, GA
Total per annum
$253K
Level
Software Engineering
Base salary
$183K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$70K
Years at company
10 Years
Years' experience
22 Years
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Mailchimp, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Mailchimp in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $440,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mailchimp for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $225,000.

Other Resources