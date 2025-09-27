Product Manager compensation in United States at Mailchimp ranges from $180K per year for Product Manager II to $206K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $199K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mailchimp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/27/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$180K
$136K
$30K
$13.5K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$206K
$190K
$0
$16.7K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Mailchimp, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)