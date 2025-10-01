Company Directory
Magna International
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Canada

Magna International Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Magna International totals CA$124K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Magna International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Magna International
Software Engineer
Brampton, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$124K
Level
L1
Base salary
CA$110K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$13.4K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at Magna International?

CA$226K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

Magna International in CanadaSoftware Engineer最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為CA$144,625。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Magna InternationalSoftware Engineer職位 in Canada年度總薪酬中位數為CA$110,416。

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Magna International

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Coinbase
  • Spotify
  • Square
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies →

Other Resources