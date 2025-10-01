Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Magic Leap ranges from $160K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $330K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $181K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Magic Leap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Entry Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer
$160K
$153K
$0
$7.5K
Software Engineer
$179K
$149K
$26K
$4K
Senior Software Engineer
$185K
$164K
$5.8K
$15.6K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Magic Leap, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
