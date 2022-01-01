Company Directory
Magic Leap
Magic Leap Salaries

Magic Leap's salary ranges from $90,554 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in Israel at the low-end to $324,719 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Magic Leap. Last updated: 10/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Entry Software Engineer $140K
Associate Software Engineer $137K
Software Engineer $149K
Senior Software Engineer $172K
Lead Software Engineer $209K
Principal Software Engineer $325K

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Virtual Reality Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $113K
Marketing
Median $151K

Business Analyst
$167K
Data Scientist
Median $150K
Electrical Engineer
$204K
Hardware Engineer
$90.6K
Human Resources
$199K
Legal
$189K
Optical Engineer
$155K
Product Designer
$92.3K
Product Manager
$216K
Program Manager
$174K
Recruiter
$176K
Software Engineering Manager
$322K
Technical Program Manager
$259K
UX Researcher
$119K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Magic Leap, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Magic Leap is Software Engineer at the Principal Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $324,719. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Magic Leap is $169,699.

