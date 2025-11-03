Company Directory
MacPaw Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Ukraine package at MacPaw totals UAH 2.37M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for MacPaw's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
MacPaw
Software Engineer
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
Total per annum
UAH 2.37M
Level
L4
Base salary
UAH 2.37M
Stock (/yr)
UAH 0
Bonus
UAH 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at MacPaw?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at MacPaw in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 3,373,102. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MacPaw for the Software Engineer role in Ukraine is UAH 2,366,206.

