MACOM Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at MACOM totals $290K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for MACOM's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
MACOM
Product Designer
New York, NY
Total per annum
$290K
Level
Principle
Base salary
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$100K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at MACOM?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at MACOM in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $310,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MACOM for the Product Designer role in United States is $290,000.

