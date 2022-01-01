Company Directory
M1 Finance
M1 Finance Salaries

M1 Finance's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $175,875 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of M1 Finance. Last updated: 10/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $165K
Customer Service
$62.7K
Marketing
$127K

Marketing Operations
$50.3K
Product Designer
$119K
Product Manager
$169K
Software Engineering Manager
$176K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At M1 Finance, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at M1 Finance is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at M1 Finance is $126,630.

Other Resources