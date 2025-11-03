Company Directory
Luxury Escapes
Luxury Escapes Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Australia package at Luxury Escapes totals A$114K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Luxury Escapes's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Luxury Escapes
Software Engineer
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per annum
A$114K
Level
Mid
Base salary
A$114K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at Luxury Escapes?
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Luxury Escapes in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$201,567. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Luxury Escapes for the Software Engineer role in Australia is A$126,385.

