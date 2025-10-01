Software Engineer compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area at Luxoft ranges from PLN 125K per year for L2 to PLN 329K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 236K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 125K
PLN 125K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L3
PLN 267K
PLN 267K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 329K
PLN 329K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
