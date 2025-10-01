Software Engineer compensation in United States at Luxoft ranges from $92.5K per year for L1 to $107K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$92.5K
$82.5K
$10K
$0
L2
$114K
$101K
$13.3K
$0
L3
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
L4
$132K
$132K
$0
$111
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***