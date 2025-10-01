Luxoft Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Luxoft ranges from $92.5K per year for L1 to $107K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Junior Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) $92.5K $82.5K $10K $0 L2 Regular Software Engineer $114K $101K $13.3K $0 L3 Senior Software Engineer $120K $120K $0 $0 L4 Lead Software Engineer $132K $132K $0 $111 View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found

