Software Engineer compensation in Mexico at Luxoft ranges from MX$30.1K per year for L1 to MX$62K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Mexico package totals MX$53.9K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Junior Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) MX$30.1K MX$29.7K MX$0 MX$406 L2 Regular Software Engineer MX$42.8K MX$41.2K MX$0 MX$1.6K L3 Senior Software Engineer MX$54.9K MX$53.9K MX$0 MX$966 L4 Lead Software Engineer MX$62K MX$62K MX$0 MX$0 View 3 More Levels

