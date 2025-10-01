Software Engineer compensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area at Luxoft ranges from PLN 167K per year for L2 to PLN 251K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 222K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 167K
PLN 167K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L3
PLN 241K
PLN 241K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 251K
PLN 251K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
