Software Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at Luxoft ranges from $121K per year for L3 to $127K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package totals $120K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$121K
$121K
$0
$0
L4
$127K
$127K
$0
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
